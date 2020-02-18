Livescore Match Center
18/02/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
Atletico Madrid
1 : 0
Liverpool
Finished
4'
Saul Niguez
1 - 0
Sadio Mane
40'
45'
Angel Correa
Joseph Gomez
59'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
7
2
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
32
11
Fouls
13
15
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
0
14
Goal Attempts
5
5
Offsides
2
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
0
3
Substitutions
3
20
Throwins
21
3
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
2
