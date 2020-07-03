Livescore Match Center
03/07/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid
2 : 0
Mallorca
Half Time
Aleksandar Sedlar
26'
27'
Cancelled Goal
0 - 0
29'
Alvaro Morata (pen)
1 - 0
45'+5
Alvaro Morata
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement