Livescore Match Center
19/07/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid
1 : 1
Real Sociedad
2nd Half
- 90:00+
Miguel Angel Moya
18'
30'
Koke
1 - 0
45'
Thomas
1 - 1
Adnan Januzaj
87'
Nacho Monreal
90'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
2
9
Cross Attacks
16
16
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
17
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
4
5
Substitutions
5
24
Throwins
19
2
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
