|05/04/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Quarter Finals
|Atletico Madrid
|2 : 0
|Sporting CP
|1st Half - 45:00+
|First leg.
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 67,703.
Referee : Sergei Karasev (RUS).
Assistant referees : Anton Averianov (RUS) & Tikhon Kalugin (RUS).
Fourth official : Igor Demeshko (RUS).
MATCH SUMMARY : Atletico have won 8 in a row on home turf. Sporting CP have never won in Spain: L9 D3. Atletico beat Sporting CP on away goals in 09/10. Atletico went on to win competition that season. 2nd leg in Lisbon on 12 April.