20/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid
1 : 0
Valladolid
Finished
56'
Thomas
59'
Mario Hermoso
Waldo Rubio
64'
69'
Yannick Carrasco
75'
Diego Costa
81'
Vitolo
1 - 0
Michel Herrero
88'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
10
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
17
Cross Attacks
15
14
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
19
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
12
5
Offsides
1
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
8
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
2
5
Substitutions
5
14
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
0
4
Yellow Cards
2
