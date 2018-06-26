|26/06/18
|17:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Australia
|0 : 1
|Peru
|Half Time
|Venue: Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 44,287. Australia have picked up just one point and scored just 1 goal against S. American teams in World Cup GROUP stages (3 games in total).
Peru will be facing a side from Oceania for the 1st time in a World Cup finals, however they faced New Zealand in a qualification play off to get to this stage winning 2-0 over 2 legs. Peru have had 27 shots at this World Cup, but are yet to score a single goal.