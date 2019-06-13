13/06/19
19:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Australia W
2 : 2
Brazil W
2nd Half
- 61:46
Formiga
14'
0 - 1
Marta (pen)
27'
0 - 2
Cristiane
38'
45'+2
Caitlin Foord
1 - 2
58'
Chloe Logarzo
2 - 2
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
9
5
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
2
18
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
