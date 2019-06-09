09/06/19
14:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Australia W
1 : 0
Italy W
1st Half
- 36:38
Sara Gama
21'
Samantha Kerr (Missed Penalty)
22'
22'
Samantha Kerr
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
7
9
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
2
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
10
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
