07/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League B
Austria
1 : 2
Romania
2nd Half
- 50:42
0 - 1
Denis Alibec
3'
17'
Christoph Baumgartner
1 - 1
Dragos Grigore
47'
1 - 2
51'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
4
Blocked Shots
3
6
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
6
10
Fouls
12
13
Free Kicks
13
1
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
0
3
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
1
