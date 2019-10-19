Livescore Match Center
19/10/19
19:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar
1 : 3
Heerenveen
Half Time
0 - 1
Sven Botman
7'
31'
Ron Vlaar
1 - 1
1 - 2
Rodney Kongolo
36'
1 - 3
Jens Odgaard
45'+3
Match Statistics
1
Assists
3
0
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
2
13
Cross Attacks
7
3
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
3
0
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
5
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
6
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
