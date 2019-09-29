Livescore Match Center
29/09/19
17:45
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar
0 : 0
Heracles
Half Time
Robin Propper
12'
45'
Owen Wijndal
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
7
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
4
9
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
1
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
6
5
Shots off Goal
2
6
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
7
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
