23/02/20
15:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar
2 : 0
PEC Zwolle
2nd Half
- 62:42
Michael Zetterer
42'
43'
Teun Koopmeiners (Missed Penalty)
54'
Teun Koopmeiners (pen)
1 - 0
Kenneth Paal
59'
60'
Teun Koopmeiners (pen)
2 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
8
4
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
0
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
