07/04/18
20:45
Netherlands: Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar
2 : 3
PSV
Finished
Venue: AFAS Stadion.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 17,023.
Distance: 166km.
Sidelined Players: PSV - BERGWIJN STEVEN (Susp.).
53'
Weghorst Wout
1 - 0
61'
Weghorst Wout
2 - 0
Malen Donyell
Ramselaar Bart 74'
2 - 1
Pereiro Gaston
74'
2 - 2
Lozano Hirving
76'
77'
Weghorst Wout
79'
Vlaar Ron
2 - 3
Van Ginkel Marco (pen)
79'
80'
Idrissi Oussama
Svensson Jonas
88'
Seuntjens Mats
Wuytens Stijn
89'
Vlaar Ron
90'
Midtsjo Frederik
Luckassen Derrick
Pereiro Gaston 90'
Malen Donyell
90'+1
