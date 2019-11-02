Livescore Match Center
02/11/19
22:45
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar
3 : 0
Twente
2nd Half
- 83:45
Joel Drommel
18'
Xandro Schenk
32'
45'+2
Pantelis Hatzidiakos
1 - 0
55'
Dani De Wit
2 - 0
78'
Myron Boadu
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
12
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
23
Cross Attacks
5
5
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
5
3
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
15
0
Offsides
1
75%
Ball Possession
25%
0
Red Cards
1
1
Goalkeeper Saves
7
17
Shots off Goal
1
10
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
2
20
Throwins
14
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019