23/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Barcelona
0 : 0
Athletic Club
1st Half
- 14:17
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
3
Cross Attacks
3
0
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
