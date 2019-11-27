Livescore Match Center
27/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group F
Barcelona
2 : 0
Borussia Dortmund
2nd Half
- 46:58
29'
Luis Suarez
1 - 0
33'
Lionel Messi
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
3
6
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
6
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
