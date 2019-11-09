Livescore Match Center
09/11/19
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Barcelona
2 : 1
Celta Vigo
Half Time
23'
Lionel Messi (pen)
1 - 0
25'
Samuel Umtiti
40'
Lionel Messi
1 - 1
Lucas Olaza
42'
Fran Beltran
45'
45'+1
Lionel Messi
2 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
2
4
Cross Attacks
6
8
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
