Livescore Match Center
08/07/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Barcelona
1 : 0
Espanyol
2nd Half
- 56:57
Raul De Tomas
45'
51'
Ansu Fati
Pol Lozano
54'
56'
Luis Suarez
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
8
5
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
0
68%
Ball Possession
32%
1
Red Cards
1
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement