Livescore Match Center
16/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Barcelona
1 : 0
Leganes
Half Time
Unai Bustinza
37'
42'
Ansu Fati
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
1
6
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
79%
Ball Possession
21%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement