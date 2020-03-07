Livescore Match Center
07/03/20
19:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Barcelona
0 : 0
Real Sociedad
1st Half
- 08:31
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement