05/11/19
20:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group F
Barcelona
0 : 0
Slavia Praha
2nd Half
- 65:02
14'
Gerard Pique
Peter Olayinka
21'
32'
Nelson Semedo
43'
Sergio Busquets
Nicolae Stanciu
48'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
6
2
Counter Attacks
5
10
Cross Attacks
12
7
Fouls
9
13
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
6
3
Offsides
4
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
6
4
Shots off Goal
4
6
Shots on Goal
0
2
Substitutions
2
10
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
2
