25/05/19
22:00
Spain:
Copa Del Rey
Barcelona
1 : 2
Valencia
Finished
0 - 1
Kevin Gameiro
21'
0 - 2
Rodrigo
33'
Jose Gaya
53'
61'
Sergio Busquets
Geoffrey Kondogbia
70'
73'
Lionel Messi
1 - 2
89'
Arturo Vidal
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
8
Blocked Shots
0
9
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
8
32
Cross Attacks
6
8
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
2
5
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
0
72%
Ball Possession
28%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
6
11
Shots off Goal
4
7
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
17
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019