Livescore Match Center
06/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group D
Bayer Leverkusen
2 : 0
Atletico Madrid
2nd Half
- 59:44
41'
Thomas (Own Goal)
1 - 0
50'
Mitchell Weiser
55'
Kevin Volland
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
7
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
3
8
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
13
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
