23/02/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen
2 : 0
FC Augsburg
Finished
Rani Khedira
15'
20'
Edmond Tapsoba
Jeffrey Gouweleeuw
20'
25'
Moussa Diaby
1 - 0
Tin Jedvaj
32'
59'
Nadiem Amiri
2 - 0
62'
Wendell
Daniel Baier
72'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
7
9
Fouls
11
14
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
3
73%
Ball Possession
27%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
4
5
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
2
19
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
4
