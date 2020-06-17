Livescore Match Center
17/06/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen
2 : 0
FC Koln
2nd Half
- 52:06
7'
Sven Bender
1 - 0
Rafael Czichos
21'
29'
Charles Aranguiz
40'
Kai Havertz
2 - 0
45'
Aleksandar Dragovic
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
8
7
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
9
4
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
