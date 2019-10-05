Livescore Match Center
05/10/19
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen
0 : 0
RB Leipzig
2nd Half
- 52:53
45'
Daley Sinkgraven
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
16
Cross Attacks
9
6
Fouls
5
9
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
4
5
Offsides
4
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
5
2
Shots off Goal
4
5
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
0
ScoresPro.com
