17/08/19
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen
2 : 2
SC Paderborn 07
1st Half
- 30:53
10'
Leon Bailey
1 - 0
1 - 1
Sven Michel
15'
19'
Kai Havertz
2 - 1
25'
Wendell
2 - 2
Streli Mamba
25'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
4
1
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
1
2
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
71%
Ball Possession
29%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
