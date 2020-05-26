Livescore Match Center
26/05/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen
0 : 1
VfL Wolfsburg
Half Time
29'
Kerem Demirbay
Joao Victor
32'
0 - 1
Marin Pongracic
43'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
9
3
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
2
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement