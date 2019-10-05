Livescore Match Center
05/10/19
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
0 : 0
1899 Hoffenheim
2nd Half
- 51:42
45'
Thiago Alcantara
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
4
4
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
15
2
Offsides
1
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
