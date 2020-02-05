Livescore Match Center
05/02/20
21:45
Germany:
DFB Pokal
Bayern Munich
2 : 1
1899 Hoffenheim
1st Half
- 24:37
0 - 1
Jerome Boateng (Own Goal)
8'
13'
Benjamin Huebner (Own Goal)
1 - 1
20'
Thomas Mueller
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
2
2
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
