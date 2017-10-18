|18/10/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Bayern Munich
|1 : 0
|Celtic FC
|1st Half - 28:31
|Venue: Allianz Arena.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 75,000.
Referee : Sergei Karasev (RUS).
Assistant referees : Anton Averianov (RUS) & Tikhon Kalugin (RUS).
Fourth official : Maksim Gavrilin (RUS).
MATCH SUMMARY : Bayern & Celtic both on 3 points in GROUP B. Celtic won 3-0 at Anderlecht last time out. Bayern appointed Jupp Heynckes after their 3-0 loss to Paris.