08/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
*
Bayern Munich
1 : 0
Chelsea
1st Half
- 18:28
First Leg. 3-0 agg. 4-0
Wilfredo Caballero
8'
10'
Robert Lewandowski (pen)
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
1
2
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
