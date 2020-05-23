Livescore Match Center
23/05/20
19:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
1 : 0
Eintracht Frankfurt
1st Half
- 26:10
17'
Leon Goretzka
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
1
1
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
5
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
