Livescore Match Center
08/03/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
2 : 0
FC Augsburg
Finished
53'
Thomas Mueller
1 - 0
85'
Thiago Alcantara
90'+1
Leon Goretzka
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
0
9
Corner Kicks
4
3
Counter Attacks
5
54
Cross Attacks
19
4
Fouls
6
10
Free Kicks
4
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
22
0
Offsides
4
74%
Ball Possession
26%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
7
Shots off Goal
3
6
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
22
Throwins
19
1
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement