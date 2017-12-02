|02/12/17
|16:30
|Germany: Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|3 : 1
|Hannover 96
|2nd Half - 90:00+
|Missed Penalty for HANNOVER 96 at 27th min. by FULLKRUG NICLAS. The goal on 22nd minute for BAYERN MUNICH was cancelled on VAR rule.
Venue: Allianz Arena.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 75,000. Weather Forecast: 1C/Cloudy.
Distance: 636km.
Sidelined Players: BAYERN MUNICH - BERNAT JUAN, ROBBEN ARJEN, NEUER MANUEL (Injured).
HANNOVER 96 - SCHWEGLER PIRMIN (Injured).