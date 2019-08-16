16/08/19
21:35
Germany:
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
1 : 2
Hertha Berlin
2nd Half
- 56:41
Vladimir Darida
17'
24'
Robert Lewandowski
1 - 0
1 - 1
Dodi Lukebakio
36'
1 - 2
Marko Grujic
39'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
1
24
Cross Attacks
8
3
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
1
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
19
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019