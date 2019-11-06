Livescore Match Center
06/11/19
20:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group B
Bayern Munich
0 : 0
Olympiakos Piraeus
1st Half
- 18:49
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
1
5
Cross Attacks
0
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
76%
Ball Possession
24%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
