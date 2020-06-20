Livescore Match Center
20/06/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
3 : 1
SC Freiburg
2nd Half
- 51:05
15'
Joshua Kimmich
1 - 0
24'
Robert Lewandowski
2 - 0
2 - 1
Lucas Hoeler
33'
37'
Robert Lewandowski
3 - 1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
7
Corner Kicks
0
3
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
8
8
Fouls
3
5
Free Kicks
9
3
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
2
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
5
5
Shots off Goal
2
8
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement