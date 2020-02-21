Livescore Match Center
21/02/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
1 : 1
SC Paderborn 07
Half Time
26'
Serge Gnabry
1 - 0
Klaus Gjasula
34'
1 - 1
Dennis Srbeny
44'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
3
Counter Attacks
1
21
Cross Attacks
4
0
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
0
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
2
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement