|11/04/18
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Quarter Finals
|Bayern Munich
|0 : 0
|Sevilla
|2nd Half - 55:52
|First leg (2-1).
Venue: Allianz Arena.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 75,000.
Referee : William Collum (SCO).
Assistant referees : David McGeachie (SCO) & Francis Connor (SCO).
Fourth official : Douglas Potter (SCO).
MATCH SUMMARY : Bayern secured Bundesliga title on Saturday. Semifinal draw on 13 April. Bayern eyeing 6th semifinal in 7 seasons. Heynckes on record run of 12 straight #UCL wins.