10/07/19
15:00
China:
Super League
Beijing Guoan
1 : 1
Chongqing Lifan
Half Time
0 - 1
Alan Kardec
3'
Adrian Mierzejewski
17'
33'
Dabao Yu
39'
Cheng Piao
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
3
17
Cross Attacks
3
7
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
7
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
8
2
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019