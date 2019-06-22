22/06/19
12:30
China:
Super League
Beijing Guoan
1 : 2
Guangzhou R&F
Half Time
5'
Ziming Wang
1 - 0
21'
Dabao Yu
1 - 1
Eran Zahavi (pen)
22'
1 - 2
Eran Zahavi (pen)
36'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
3
15
Cross Attacks
5
8
Fouls
7
9
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
2
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
6
5
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
9
Throwins
15
3
Medical Treatment
10
1
Yellow Cards
0
