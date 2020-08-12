Livescore Match Center
12/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Beijing Guoan
1 : 0
Hebei Zhongji
2nd Half
- 50:54
5'
Gang Feng (Own Goal)
1 - 0
19'
Gang Wang
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
3
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
16
11
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
5
0
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
2
10
Throwins
10
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement