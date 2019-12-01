Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
10:00
China:
Super League
Beijing Guoan
2 : 2
Shandong Luneng
2nd Half
- 71:18
0 - 1
Roger Guedes (pen)
15'
0 - 2
Marouane Fellaini
35'
43'
Yuning Zhang
1 - 2
Dalei Wang
45'
45'+4
Renato Augusto (pen)
2 - 2
Haibin Zhou
62'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
5
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
15
4
Offsides
0
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
11
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
3
14
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
