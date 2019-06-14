14/06/19
13:00
China:
Super League
Beijing Guoan
2 : 0
Shanghai Shenhua
2nd Half
- 70:13
14'
Cheng Piao
1 - 0
Yougang Xu
31'
41'
Renato Augusto
2 - 0
Peng Li
54'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
13
Cross Attacks
9
9
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
0
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
2
18
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
