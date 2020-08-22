Livescore Match Center
22/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Beijing Guoan
1 : 0
Shanghai SIPG
1st Half
- 18:35
14'
Cedric Bakambu
1 - 0
Huan Fu
16'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
1
4
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement