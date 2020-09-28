Livescore Match Center
28/09/20
10:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Beijing Guoan
2 : 0
Shijiazhuang Y. J.
1st Half
- 36:27
17'
Fernando
1 - 0
28'
Cedric Bakambu
2 - 0
Zitong Chen
32'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
3
4
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
69%
Ball Possession
31%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
