10/09/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Beijing Guoan
0 : 0
Tianjin Teda
1st Half
- 26:20
23'
Nicholas Yennaris
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
0
8
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
76%
Ball Possession
24%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement