06/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Beijing Guoan
1 : 0
Wuhan Zall
1st Half
- 21:11
14'
Jonathan Viera
1 - 0
Jean Kouassi
21'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
0
3
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
77%
Ball Possession
23%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
5
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
