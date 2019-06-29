29/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Beijing Renhe
1 : 2
Dalian Aerbin
2nd Half
- 53:26
2'
Makhete Diop
1 - 0
1 - 1
Yannick Ferreira-carrasco (pen)
51'
1 - 2
Marek Hamsik
53'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
8
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
22
5
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
7
0
Substitutions
1
14
Throwins
18
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019